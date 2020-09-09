MARSHALL, Tx- During a search warrant, the Harrison County Swat Team seized more than 30 grams of meth and pills, a shot gun, and a gun stolen from the Henderson Police Department.
Brandi Rushton, 37, and Calvin Manning, 40, were arrested following the search warrant. Both were arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance, prohibited weapons, theft of a firearm, and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
The search warrant happened at 200 block of Hays Road in Marshall, Texas, and was issued due to an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators.
This is an ongoing investigation.