BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Wednesday the launch of GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistant created in partnership with IBM.
The IBM Watson Assistant technology grants voters access to pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours.
GeauxBot is an additional resource along with the GeauxVote mobile app and GeauxVote.com, to quickly obtain the most accurate election information available.
“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters' questions 24/7,” Ardoin said. “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance”.
GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the secretary of state website.