BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Wednesday early voting saw a record-breaking turnout.
The early voting tally was 964,181, compared to 531,462 in the 2016 Presidential election.
"A pandemic or two hurricanes did not prevent nearly one million Louisianians from exercising their right to vote during early voting,” Ardoin said. “Louisiana voters are energized and eager to make their voices heard in critical elections from the presidency down to local races. It is my strong desire to see 2020 set the record for Louisiana’s highest turnout.”
According to state information, Louisiana has just over 3 million registered voters.
In 2016, the racial composition of the early vote was 70% white and 27% black and 44% Democratic and 39% Republican, John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge-based data analyst and political consultant said. As of Tuesday night, the racial breakdown was 65%/30% white/black and 44%/37% Democratic/Republican.
About 15% of the early vote came by mail, and Couvillon projects almost 41,000 additional mail-in votes will come in over the coming days. He predicts early voting as a percentage of the final vote will go from 26% of the total in 2016 to 45% this year.
Here is a breakdown of the Northwest Louisiana parishes for both in-person and mail-in votes turned in.
- Bienville -- 2,846 votes cast or ballots returned in the early voting period in 2020 compared to 1,567 in 2016.
- Bossier -- 27,662 compared to 12,077
- Caddo -- 28,556 compared to 16,278
- Claiborne -- 3,675 compared to 2,475
- DeSoto -- 8,506 compared to 3,882
- Lincoln -- 8,971 compared to 5,852
- Natchitoches -- 7,074 compared to 5,451
- Red River -- 1,897 compared to 1,512
- Sabine -- 3,792 compared to 2,539
- Webster -- 8,479 compared to 5,667
Every Louisiana parish saw an increase in votes during early voting.