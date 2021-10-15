SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a Shreveport man whose body was dumped in Lake Bistineau.
Carl Grant, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested Thursday for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and failure to report a felony crime in connection with the shooting death of Borris Williams, 24.
Police said Carl Grant was aware that Williams had been killed and failed to report it. He's also alleged to have intentionally withheld information to help Reginald Grant conceal the crime.
Reginald Grant, 24, also of Shreveport, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in Williams' death.
Shreveport police said Reginald Grant shot Williams, his roommate, multiple times then dumped his body into Lake Bistineau near the spillway. The two lived together in the 3000 block of Lufkin Street, where Williams was shot.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
A crappie fisherman found Williams' partially submerged body Sunday.
Reginald Grant has a criminal record dating to December 2016. He's held on a $425,000 bond.
Carl Grant's bond is pending.
The investigation is a joint endeavor with SPD and Bossier sheriff's investigators.