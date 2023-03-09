SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a woman in a skating rink parking lot this weekend.
Natoya Dixon, 19, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Wednesday evening on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Tyniece Haley, 18.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the parking lot of Hot Wheels of Wonder on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop after the business had closed for the day. Police said a group of people met there to fight.
Haley was shot in the back of the head during the fight. She died at the scene.
Tristen Thomas, 19, was arrested Wednesday morning in Haley's death. He's charged with second-degree murder.