COTTON VALLEY, La. — A second suspected gunman allegedly involved in a double homicide at a Cotton Valley club is in custody.
Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton said Kyrone Karell Nelson, 22, of Bossier City was taken into custody Saturday. Nelson is charged with one count of second-degree murder. However, the charge could be upgrading, depending on the outcome of ballistic testing.
According to the Sexton, Nelson was taken into custody, after being brought in to authorities by a relative, as authorities sought a second shooter in the case.
“His mother brought him in,” Sexton said.
Roughly, one week ago, while under the watch of an armed guard at an area hospital, authorities arrested and charged Mikel Tyrone Strickland, 22, of Plain Dealing with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the fatal incident.
The shootings occurred Dec. 1 at a party at The Vibe nightclub in Cotton Valley around 1:15 a.m.
“Apparently an altercation (argument) took place. I believe some of the victims could very well have been innocent bystanders,” Sexton said.
Sexton did not provide details on the types of guns used in the shootings; however, a preliminary investigation revealed that two different weapons were fired at the scene of the incident.
The victims have been identified as LaJasmine Monique Jackson, 19, of Springhill, and Vantrez Johnson, 24, of Cotton Valley. Others were also shot during the melee, including Strickland and JaKyle Oliver. Sexton said Oliver was shot numerous times during the incident.