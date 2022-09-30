NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a second man sought in connection with last weekend's homicide in the city.
Kenny Wayne Smith Jr, 27, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Police Department Thursday. He was arrested without incident.
Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Smith and Cedric Daniels, 37, of Natchitoches, are accused in the shooting death of Jaqurian Casson, 21, of Natchitoches, early Sunday morning. Daniels was arrested Wednesday and also is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Natchitoches police said the shooting happened on Saida Street near Carter's Mobile Home Park.