TEXARKANA, Ark. – A second child has died in a fatal crash from a head-on collision on Tuesday evening on Interstate 30 east.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Richard Lopez, 44, of San Antonio, Texas, was driving a Ford Mustang traveling eastbound in the west passing lane when he crashed into a 2017 Kia Optima driven by Takyah Latin, 28, of Hope, Ark. as she tried to swerve.
The crash claimed the lives of Jabrea Conway, 24, of Prescott, Ark., and one child in Latin's car. The second child died Thursday at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
One other passenger, Jaquaia Flowers, 28, was injured in Latin’s car.
According to an affidavit from ASP, Flowers said they were going to Chuck-E-Cheese in Texarkana for another child’s birthday party.
The affidavit also stated that according to Arianna Parra, Lopez’s girlfriend, she stopped at the Flying J Travel Plaza to get gas when Lopez allegedly jumped into the driver seat and took off.
According to ASP, Lopez refused to give his name and he allegedly appeared to be impaired. An arrest warrant being issued for Lopez.
The investigation is ongoing.