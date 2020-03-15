NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Governor's office has confirmed that a second person in has died from the coronavirus in New Orleans.
The victim is said to be a 53-year-old resident of New Orleans. No other details about the patient has been released publicly.
The Louisiana Department of Health states the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has risen from 77 on Saturday to 91 as of Sunday morning.
The majority of cases are in Orleans Parish with 65, while Jefferson Parish has the second most cases at 12.