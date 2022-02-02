There’s good news ahead for dogs and cats in two northwest Louisiana parishes: Shreveport is getting a new dog park and the Sabine Parish Animal Shelter is making strides toward becoming a no-kill facility.
In Shreveport, the Southern Hills Business Association is the leader in building the city’s second dog park. It will be located at Southern Hills Community Park on Bert Kouns.
Plans for a ground-breaking Friday have been postponed because of the weather. It’s uncertain when a new date will be set.
KTBS will update more on the plans when they are available from SHBA.
In Sabine Parish, the parish shelter has been selected by Best Friends Network, through an existing partnership with Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro, to become a no-kill shelter. Sabine is already on the way by reaching the 73% live release mark, an improvement over 49% before the connection with Acadiana, shelter manager Lisa Butler said.
Butler emphasizes that doesn’t mean Sabine won’t have to put down some animals. Euthanasia is only used on critically ill or “very aggressive” animals that can’t be adopted out, Butler said.
“All adoptable animals will leave the shelter alive,” Butler said.
Sabine regularly transports cats and dogs to other rescues, but mostly through Acadiana. The shelter in neighboring Vernon Parish has the same working relationship.
The combined efforts allow grant funds to cover the cost of spaying and neutering all the animals before adoption. Attention is also paid to feral cat colonies and getting them spayed, neutered and returned to the area they came from.
“It takes a group effort to do that. It’s taken a long time to get where we’re at,” Butler said. “Our goal is to be 90 percent live release. With (Best Friends Network) we can do it. Other shelters can too. They just have to have somebody helping them outside of their shelter.”