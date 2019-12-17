HOMER, La. — Authorities in Homer are combing through the scene of a suspected homicide Tuesday morning, according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel.
Details remain scarce but McDaniel said the victim was found dead inside his car on Norton Street. Police have not officially released any factors related to the cause of death or the identity of the man.
Louisiana State Police and the state fire marshal's office are assisting Homer police in the investigation.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.
This is the second homicide in a week in Claiborne Parish. The body of 44-year-old Jason Staples of Homer was found on state Highway 146 early on the morning of Dec. 10.
The initial call to authorities was that Staples was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, first-responders discovered Staples suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.
Staples, who worked at a Homer hardware store, is a native of Ruston.
State police investigators are heading up the investigation and have questioned a number of people in relation to Staples' shooting death. No arrest has been made.