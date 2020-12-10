BENTON, La. – A second lawsuit aimed at removing the executive director of a Bossier Parish recreation district from one of his two positions has failed – at least for now.
A ruling Thursday in Bossier District Court means Robert Berry gets to keep his job as executive director of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District while also serving as an appointed member of the board of directors.
But the court fight is not over. State Attorney General Jeff Landry, whose office filed suit against Berry, plans to appeal Thursday’s ruling.
"The Cypress Black Bayou Board of Commissioner’s voted to employ one of their own members in a position that now pays a six-figure salary and offers other taxpayer-funded benefits. Robert Berry serves in this position while continuing to vote on board matters like his own salary,” press secretary Cory Dennis said in a statement to KTBS. “Our Legislature enacted dual officeholding laws to prohibit this exact form of incestuous relationship. If judges can interpret those laws to uphold such clear conflicts then the public trust in government will continue to be degraded. We will continue to oppose the activist judicial rulings that not only repeal legislative action, but also render our dual officeholding laws meaningless.
Berry had been targeted with two separate lawsuits claiming he violated the state’s dual office-holding law by simultaneously holding the executive director’s job and a spot on the district’s board.
The first lawsuit -- filed by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin -- was decided in Berry’s favor on Nov. 24. The petition from Landry was the second.
Berry’s attorney, Ron Miciotto, argued Thursday morning that District Judge Charles Smith should rule the same as District Judge Charles Jacobs did in the first lawsuit because the facts of both suits are the same and to allow a different ruling would mean Berry would have to constantly relitigate the same matter over and over again.
The state’s law makes it illegal for anyone to hold two full-time appointive or full-time employment positions in state or local government.
Berry’s position as a board member is considered a part-time appointive office, and his position as executive director is considered full-time employment, Miciotto said.
Berry was appointed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury to the district’s board on March 15, 2011 and most recently re-appointed on June 6, 2018. The board hired him as the executive director on Dec. 9, 2014.
A group of citizens also sought Berry’s removal through a petition submitted to the Bossier Police Jury in November. The Police Jury has not taken any action on the petition.