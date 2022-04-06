SHREVEPORT, La. -- A second man involved in a multiple-vehicle collision in west Shreveport last week has died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Kerry Krews, 69, of Keithville, died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
Krews was one of two men involved in a crash that happened March 28 in the 3300 block of Colquitt Road. Krews and Joseph L. Jones, 42, were reportedly unloading a motorcycle from a pickup truck onto the roadway when they were hit by the driver of a car traveling east.
Jones died shortly after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the car was not hurt.