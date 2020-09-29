SHREVEPORT, La. -- An overnight shooting has left a second man dead and Shreveport police are on the search for a man wanted in the double homicide.
SPD has issued arrest warrants for 33-year-old Stanley Goldsby, who is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor. He's wanted on one count of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The second charge is expected to be upgraded.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue. Officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives identified Goldsby as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood for video. According to SPD, Goldsby went to the home where the Taylors were, got into an argument, pulled out a gun and fired shots. He left the scene in a vehicle.
Denzel Taylor died from his injuries following interviews with detectives, who were able to get warrants for Goldsby based on that interview. Then LaDarrien Taylor died.
Goldsby's last known address is in the 700 block of Central Street in Shreveport. His bond is already set at $350,000 for the initial charges.
Detectives ask anyone with information on Goldsby’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a $2,000 minimum reward for information leading to Goldsby’s arrest.