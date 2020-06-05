BENTON, La. -- A Springhill man has been arrested again after a second shooting victim has died from injuries sustained in April.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said 18-year-old Steven Zane Dyer, of the 800 block of Oglee Road, was charged Friday with a second count of first-degree murder.
BPSO detectives first arrested Dyer on April 12 following a double shooting in Plain Dealing that claimed the life of 27-year-old Marviel Stewart.
He died at the scene, while his mother, 53-year-old Terry Stewart, was taken to Oschner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport. She was eventually transferred to Cornerstone Hospital, where she died May 23 as a result of her injuries.
Detectives said Dyer was an acquaintance of the victims. Dyer shot each of them multiple times, authorities said.
He was initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He's held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $700,000 bond.