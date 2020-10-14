NEW IBERIA, La. - A second person has died after a New Iberia fire that officials have linked to Hurricane Delta.
Mark Cunningham, 73, died from injuries he sustained in the Sunday morning fire, Iberia Parish officials say. Judy Neal died in the fire Sunday.
The Iberia Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Lost Lake Lane. They found the body of a woman in her 70s inside. A second occupant, a man also in his 70s, was taken to an area hospital with serious burn injuries.
Deputies learned from witness statements that an explosion occurred after the woman lit a cigarette.
Investigators believe a natural gas leak was active surrounding the home, possibly due to damage to the home from Hurricane Delta, and that may have contributed to the reaction with the ignition of the cigarette.