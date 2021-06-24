BOSSIER CITY, La. – A second arrest has been made in connection with a drug-related shooting Saturday that sent one man to the hospital.
The U.S. Marshal Task Force and Bossier City police Thursday morning arrested 25-year-old LeWilliam Adger of Princeton. The task force tracked down Adger who was in a SUV in Shreveport.
Shreveport police followed the vehicle into Bossier City, where the driver pulled over at the intersection of Diamond Jacks Boulevard near Interstate 20. Adger was taken into custody without incident.
Adger is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, monetary instrument abuse and on a fugitive warrant from the Shreveport Police Department.
Bossier City police said Adger and 23-year-old Samantha Williams, who was arrested Monday also for attempted first-degree murder, are accused of shooting a man who was trying to buy $100 worth of methamphetamine.
The shooting happened outside the Super & motel on John Wesley Boulevard in Bossier City. Adger was in the vehicle with the man and Williams was standing outside.
Adger shot the victim in the chest and left him in the parking lot, the police department spokeswoman said.
The victim is still recovering at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Adger and Williams remain jailed. Williams is held on a $250,000 bond, while bond has not been set for Adger.