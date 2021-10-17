GRAMBLING, La.- Grambling State University has cancelled further homecoming events and Monday classes after a second shooting occurred Sunday on campus.
According to GSU Facebook account, the shooting happened in the Quad area on campus. Several victims were injured, one being a GSU student that was treated for non-life threatening injuries. One of the non-student victims died as a result of their injuries.
A homecoming event was scheduled in the McCall Dining Center on Sunday, but has now been canceled along with other scheduled events. The campus has been cleared for normal operations.
A shooting occurred on GSU on Wednesday that left a man dead and a teenager wounded. A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, also known as "Rabbit." Carroll faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm on school property. Police are still on the search for Carroll.
Anyone with information on Carroll's location or information about today's incident should contact Louisiana State Police at 318-345-0000 or GSUPD at 318-274-2222.