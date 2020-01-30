NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have identified a second suspect from Monday's double homicide.
Police are looking for Daereon Latchie,17, of Natchitoches. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is the second suspect identified by police.
Natchitoches police are also searching for Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, of Natchitoches. Police say he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
RELATED: 2 killed in Natchitoches shooting; suspect named
Police have issued an arrest warrant for both Latchie and Petite Jr. for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
They are both considered to be armed and dangerous.
They are accused in the shooting deaths of Larry Batiste, 41, and Hiram Phillips Jr., 35, both of Natchitoches. A female was wounded.
The shooting took place in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.
If you have any information on their whereabouts contact the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101 or Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911.
Police urge the public to not attempt to arrest either suspect.