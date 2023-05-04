MINDEN, La. -- A second juvenile is in custody, accused in an attempted carjacking that left a child injured Tuesday morning at a Minden truck stop.
The teen is the second arrested this week. Both were arrested in Shreveport.
Police Chief Jared McIver said the second teenager was the driver of a truck that hit a 9-year-old girl, sending her to the hospital. His bond is set at $2.5 million, while the teen arrested Wednesday is held on a $3 million bond.
The child was with her father and two sisters, who while on their Florida for a cheer competition, stopped at Love's Truck Stop on Highway 531 just after midnight. The father went inside with the 9-year-old while the two older daughters stayed inside their vehicle.
The father told police he looked back and saw someone trying to get inside his vehicle. He rushed outside as the person was running off and got into a truck. The young girl was hit by their truck as she followed her father into the parking lot, McIver said.
The Minden Police Department shared an update on the child's condition in a social media post. She is recovering from multiple injuries.
The teens accused of injuring the child were in a stolen truck. They also are wanted in Shreveport for armed robbery, McIver said.
-----
The Webster Parish Journal contributed to this report