MNDEN, La. — In the end it was a technicality that really got Shawn Griffith his job back with the Minden Police Department. But it was testimony that the racial Facebook posts that cost the officer, along with his brother, their jobs five months ago, allegedly were fabricated by a city official that took center stage.
The Minden Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously Thursday night to reinstate Shawn Griffith, who was fired in June by the Minden City Council. The board’s decision was based on the police department’s failure to follow the police officers bill of rights in relation to Shawn Griffith's termination.
That's because the civil service board at the time didn't consider him a civil service employee. That was part of the basis of Shawn Griffith's appeal to district court. A Webster district judge's ruling Tuesday in his favor sent the matter back to the civil service board to revisit its decision.
But that also opened the door to the testimony that appeared to expose Minden City Councilman Herbert Taylor as the one behind the social media posts that led to the firings of Shawn Griffith and his brother Shane Griffith. Minden Mayor Terry Gardner, Police Chief Steve Cropper and a freelance journalist testified they were present when Shane Griffith played an audio recording of a conversation with Taylor in which he reportedly admits to being behind the Facebook posts that surfaced in May.
Taylor also testified but did not admit responsibility for the posts. He did admit lying to the journalist in order to protect his alleged true source, who he named Thursday as Julianna Anderson. Anderson was employed by the City of Minden when the issues surrounding the officers publicly began.
Segments of the recorded conversation between Taylor and Shane Griffith also revealed the councilman suggested that the officer seek compensation in lieu of his job. The talks were recorded during a dinner at Outback Steakhouse in Bossier — a private meeting orchestrated by Taylor weeks after Shane Griffith's termination.
Shane Griffith said in addition to suggesting he sue the city, Taylor also said he wanted 25 percent of any payment.
Shawn Griffith's attorney Pam Breedlove demonstrated for the board how easy it is to manipulate Facebook posts.
Taylor has been at the heart of ongoing controversy with the city government since he took office in January. He and two other council members have stalled other city employments and voted against routine matters, including refusing last month to approve necessary action related to the city's required annual audit. Earlier this month, Taylor and the two council members walked out of the council meeting when a vote to add items to the agenda didn't go in their favor.
A woman attending that meeting told the audience afterward she and another resident of Taylor's district plan to start a recall petition to remove him.
Additionally, Taylor's residency has come into question. District Attorney Schuyler Marvin told KTBS he received a complaint that Taylor was no longer living in his district. Marvin attempted several times to set up a meeting with Taylor, but he failed to show. The last attempt was answered with a letter from an attorney who said he represented Taylor.
A check of a month and a half of water bills at Taylor's home in his district appeared to show no water usage there, Marvin said. Taylor reportedly indicated he is living in a house outside of his district while renovation is underway at his house, Marvin added.
As for Shawn Griffith, the vote to reinstate him also came with the restoration of back pay and benefits. Likewise, his brother, Shane Griffith, received the same when he was put back on the police force last month after Breedlove pointed out the council's vote to fire him was done improperly.
The pair have continually denied the allegations of posting the racial comments. They said they're glad this journey is over and they're both back on the force.
"It's been terrible," said Shawn Griffith. "My wife and kids have suffered, denied different opportunities because of the stuff that was in the media. My kids have had to deal with it at school. Anybody that knows, not just us but our entire family knows we're not people like that."
“I’m just ready to put this behind us, move forward as best we can,” Cropper told KTBS after the meeting. “I’ve always been as fair and impartial as I can and I will continue to instill my beliefs in my officers. I’ve personally known and worked with Shawn for many years and never one time has this type of issue been brought to my attention."