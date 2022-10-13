SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night.
SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there.
His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport for the year.
The shootings took place within the span of one hour, starting at just before 8:30 p.m. on Mandelane Street in Mooretown. Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport, was shot multiple times as the drivers of two black SUVs pulled up and started firing. He died at the hospital.
The second shooting was around at 9:15 p.m. on Wall Street in the Highland neighborhood. The victim, who has not yet been identified, ran to an alley in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He also died at the hospital.
The third shooting happened two minutes later in the 2100 block of Francais Street in Southern Hills. A man rushed at a woman, who then shot the man in what police say was self-defense. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Hillson was shot around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection at Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue. He was walking with his girlfriend when someone drove up in a dark colored car and started shooting. The woman was not hurt. The shooter got away.
Police did not say whether any of these shootings are related or if any of the shooters have been detained. If anyone has any information call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.