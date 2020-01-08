RINGGOLD, La. - Cameras set up to catch speeders in Ringgold, Louisiana is causing some controversy. The cameras snap a photo of a vehicle's license plate then mail a speeding ticket to the registered owner. Some residents have a problem with this system.
Police Chief Freddie Peterson tells KTBS that the camera system has been suspended. He says that's because there is an issue regarding where they can place the signs telling drivers that there's a camera watching for speeding.
The speed limit is 35 on Military Road, which is the main road in Ringgold and it's 45 right before you reach city limits.
These tickets are costing some people $150. They're saying these cameras are unfair because it's not giving drivers a fair warning to watch their speed.Those fines had to be mailed to a Tennessee address according to one of the violation documents KTBS was given access to.
They say the cameras are hidden and there's no fair warning to watch their speed.
One woman, who's facing a ticket now, told us she feels Ringgold is targeting their own community.
Judy McCarthy is 73-years old and says she's never even been pulled over.
"I just hope that they reconsider this," McCarthy said. "If they need money, find other ways to do this than targeting their local citizens. There's other revenues I'm sure they can pursue. Like I said, to me, they need to concentrate on other things that's going on around the Ringgold area and not target the people like this."
Mccarthy lives in Castor, which is about 15 miles South of Ringgold. She says she's even considering boycotting Ringgold's business because of this.
KTBS talked to one business owner, Pam Hoyle, who is in favor of the cameras. She says people should follow the speed limit, so they won't have to worry about getting a ticket.
"You can't be everywhere," Hoyle said. "These cameras can be where they're seeing stuff. They've got to be writing a whole lot more tickets than an officer that can actually stop. So the town needs the money, give the town their money. That or stop speeding. Don't break the law, they can't get you for it."
Hoyle says she also talked to Chief Peterson. She says Peterson told her that people who got tickets were 10 miles over the speed limit or six miles if they were in a school zone. She says before, according to Peterson, they were only ticketing for speeding. She says now if you get stopped, it could cost you a whole lot more.
"If they stop you, it's not going to be a simple, okay you were speeding," Hoyle said. "Now, It's going to be is your inspection sticker up to date and everything. So you're going to be sitting on the side of the road 20, 30 minutes or even longer while everything's ran, everything's checked. So now what?"
KTBS tried to get Chief Peterson on camera to talk about this, but he and the attorney general are working on a statement on this issue.
Some citizens say they will be voicing their concerns at Ringgold's town hall meeting on Thursday. That starts at 6 pm.