SHREVEPORT, La -- A possible arsonist was caught on camera two months ago in the South Highlands area, where a home was destroyed by flames.
Video from a security camera a few houses down on Dudley shows an individual walking toward the home that burned down. That was about 5:30 p.m. on a Friday evening, March 5.
While that person was possibly inside the home, the video shows a dark pickup parking on Dudley near the corner at Creswell, where the home was located. About 15 minutes later, it appears that same individual walks from the home and gets in the passenger side of the pickup, which then rolled away eastbound on Dudley.
Then about a half hour later, smoke is seen pouring out of the home. And minutes later, flames shoot from the roof and destroy the home.
The security cam video came from Penny Durham, who is a friend of the owner of the home that burned, Sam Mason.
Durham says Mason had abandoned the home that was being condemned. Utility services had been cut. And she says Mason had no insurance.
"My fear is that if it is arson, when are they going to start burning house with inhabitants. So it's really scary," Durham said, noting that there have been several fires around the area that haven't been solved.
Durham says firefighters on the scene told her that they smelled accelerants.
Durham believes Mason is currently in a nursing home. He did not return a call for comment for this story.
The Shreveport Fire Department is not providing any details on their investigation. But they ask anyone who may recognize suspects on the video, or who have any information on the fire, to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.