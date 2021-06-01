SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo parish commissioners plan to introduce an ordinance that would us $100,000 from the budget for the American Rescue Plan fund to buy 5 security trailers.
The trailers, called D3 Edge, would provide surveillance at parish facilities and at parish funded or sponsored events. The surveillance would be used to identify crime and increase security.
Each trailer costs $19,000. Commissioner Mario Chavez proposed the ordinance.
The ordinance will be introduced during the Caddo commission regular session meeting on June 1st.