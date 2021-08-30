A car is damaged on Touro street in the Marigny neighborhood after Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.(Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
A blown down sign lies on the street along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Some businesses, hotels and homes are running on back up generators.
New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.
A collapsed historical building is seen on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans, La., early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, while across southeast Louisiana residents waited for daylight to be rescued from floodwaters and see how much damage was caused by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling winds.
Fallen trees block a roadway in Mandeville Monday morning, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Fallen trees, blocking roadways and smashed through homes, were reported across St. Tammany Parish. (Staff photo by Sara Pagones)
Fallen trees at the Mandeville Police Department Monday morning, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Fallen trees, blocking roadways and smashed through homes, were reported across St. Tammany Parish. (Staff photo by Sara Pagones)
A car is damaged on Touro street in the Marigny neighborhood after Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.(Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.