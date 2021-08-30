Photos of damage from Hurricane Ida.

Kenner damage

A downed power pole on Williams Boulevard in Kenner on Aug. 30, 2021, the day after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. (Staff photo by Faimon A. Roberts III)
Mandeville police cars

Fallen trees at the Mandeville Police Department Monday morning, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Fallen trees, blocking roadways and smashed through homes, were reported across St. Tammany Parish. (Staff photo by Sara Pagones)
Ida trees down

Prytania Street at First on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida (Photo by John Simerman, The New Orleans Advocate)
French quarter damage

Signs dangle on Bourbon street after Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.(Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

A blown down sign lies on the street along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Some businesses, hotels and homes are running on back up generators.
Mandeville damage

Fallen trees block a roadway in Mandeville Monday morning, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Fallen trees, blocking roadways and smashed through homes, were reported across St. Tammany Parish. (Staff photo by Sara Pagones)
As Ida leaves Gulf, analysts foresee modest economic damage

New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

A man walks down Bourbon Street after the city lost power in the aftermath Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

A woman walks down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans after leaving the city without power, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
As Ida leaves Gulf, analysts foresee modest economic damage

A collapsed historical building is seen on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans, La., early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, while across southeast Louisiana residents waited for daylight to be rescued from floodwaters and see how much damage was caused by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling winds.
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Downtown buildings are lit by backup generators after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.
