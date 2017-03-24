Researchers spend countless hours in the lab, working on new compounds that show promise in treating disease and chronic conditions.
Eventually, promising drugs are put to the test in clinical trials.
One such treatment targets a disease called Duchenne, a rare and fatal form of muscular dystrophy that primarily affects young boys.
Dr. Eileen McCormick is the pediatric neuromuscular director at Beaumont Neuroscience Center in Beaumont, Texas. The drug, called Translarna, is produced by PC Therapeutics and targets 13 percent of the boys with Duchenne, which is a known mutation.
"The mutation is called a non-sense mutation. We are talking about a very limited number of boys affected, 1,000 to 2,000 total," McCormick said.
The FDA refused to review data on this treatment. Meantime, the search is on to identify more children to take part in the clinical trials, which could help the efforts to have this treatment undergo the review process.
Joanna Johnson, who has two boys with Duchenne, said she’s worried her sons will lose access to the drug.
“We have seen real benefits," Johnson said. "They are both still ambulatory, which defies the natural history. They are 10 and 13 and still walking. They have not lost upper body strength; they’re still continuing to play the drums; they’re still independent.”
She said her concern is if the drug is taken away, her sons will lose these benefits.
While this treatment is not right for everyone, it is showing promise for some patients - which is why parents are hoping it will make it through the approval process.
