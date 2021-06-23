SHREVEPORT, La -- There are more questions about the selection of an inexperienced contractor to restart the city's recycling program.
Businesswoman Charlette Edwards listed a local state lawmaker as a reference on her proposal, which she submitted six months ago. But Shreveport Rep. Thomas Pressly just found that out. He says Edwards never checked with him.
What's more, no one on the Perkins administration's selection committee ever checked that reference with Pressly. And if they did, they may have gotten a different impression of Edwards.
"I certainly would have told them that I have grave concerns about the magnitude of this project based on the experience and expertise of C. Edwards Concepts," Pressly told KTBS.
Edwards listed Pressly under her work to finish cleanup of the former Don's Seafood Restaurant that burned down last year. Pressly says he stepped in to help Edwards get the proper licensing from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Edwards finished the job. But not until after Pressly says there were delays over getting the proper paperwork and equipment.
"I'm not sure why we have a committee if we're not investigating the proposals fully. And part of that process in my eyes would be to contact the references and find out what the experience was like and see if it's a viable proposal," Pressly said.
Pressly says he only learned he was named in Edwards' proposal after a friend texted a screenshot of the document to him Tuesday night. So on Wednesday, Pressly emailed a letter to City Council Chairman James Flurry, and copied every other council member, to make his opinion known.
Pressly wrote in part to the council, "I do not believe C. Edwards Concepts LLC has the necessary experience or expertise to be awarded a contract of this magnitude based on my limited interaction with the company during the clean-up of Don's Seafood."
Flurry was part of the administration's four-person selection committee. Flurry directed KTBS to Public Works Director Gary Norman regarding the checking of references.
KTBS did not hear back from Norman as of publication of this story. We're told he was tied up in a budget meeting Wednesday afternoon.
We were also again unable to reach Edwards on the phone number listed for her business.
Flurry has said the committee chose Edwards because she was the only one of four applicants who gave a plan to pick up recyclables curbside. That's even though she has no experience, and currently no fleet or anything else to do that.
The city council should vote whether to approve a 5-year, nearly $10 million contract for Edwards when it meets July 13th.
Flurry warned that struggles could lie ahead when we first reported on Edwards' selection on Monday.