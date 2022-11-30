TEXARKANA, Texas – An 18-wheeler struck a railroad bridge on College Drive and 40th St. in Texarkana Tuesday morning and was stuck for over two hours, shutting down traffic between Texas Boulevard and Summerhill Road.
This type of incident involving a semi-truck failing to clear this bridge has happened many times at this location despite several warning signs and a large yellow iron piece that cuts off the tops of trailers.
“Lesson learned the hard way,” posted the Texarkana Police Department on Facebook. “’A little off the top’ might work well for a haircut but not while trying to drive under a bridge.”
The trailer was heavily damaged.
Traffic was re-opened at 10:30 a.m.