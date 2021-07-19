BOSSIER CITY, La -- Local first responders joined with healthcare workers for a workshop aimed at recognizing the signs of human trafficking.
A group of about 90 professionals gathered in person and online for the first such seminar in Louisiana. Organizers want local nurses and doctors, as well as EMT's and police to know how to spot a victim of human trafficking. One example is when they turn up asking for medical treatment.
"We've had some specific cases where someone had actually used the word pimp, or maybe they had markings on them, that may have suggested that they were involved in human trafficking. And those weren't reported at that exact time," said Heather Owens, Louisiana State Police SVU Detective.
She says some pimps will put specific tattoos on their victims.
Owens says knowing the signs can not only speed-up help for victims. It can also catch those exploiting them.
The U.S Attorney's Office in the Western District of Louisiana put on the seminar, along with a group called PATH. That's Physicians Against Trafficking of Humans.
Owens says they hope to take these seminars statewide.