WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced on September 29th that the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $1.7 million in federal funds to several family-based organizations for family violence prevention and strengthening child service and sexual risk avoidance programs.
“Louisiana’s youth deserve to live in healthy homes and grow up in safe and secure environments,” Cassidy says. “This funding ensures more children and young adults will have the resources they need to protect themselves from hostile living situations.”
Organizations receiving funding include:
- $445,056 for the Safe Havynn Education Center in Slidell
- $362,523 for research on biological responses to environmental health hazards at Louisiana State University
- $301,538 for family violence prevention and services at The Wellspring Alliance for Families in Monroe
- $199,613 for children and youth services at Empower 225 in Baton Rouge
- $196,359 a youth oasis emergency shelter and drop-in center at the Baton Rouge Alliance for Transitional Living
- $176,760 for children and youth services at the Kennedy Center of Louisiana in Shreveport