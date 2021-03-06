WASHINGTON D.C. - While President Biden's newly passed COVID relief bill is receiving lots of praise from some, it's also receiving lots of criticism from others, such as Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.
Cassidy's main criticism about the bill is that prisoners are among those who will be receiving $1,400 stimulus checks.
"In other words, inmates are not economically impacted by COVID, and inmates cannot stimulate the economy," Sen. Cassidy said in part. "Stimulus checks for inmates is non-targeted, inappropriate, and it is a total waste of money."
Prisoners do not pay taxes. Taxpayers pay for their every need. Inmates cannot stimulate the economy. But, under this bill they receive stimulus checks. This is a perfect example of nontargeted, inappropriate, and total waste of spending. It’s ridiculous that this is in the bill. pic.twitter.com/uy6YXW3D8W— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) March 6, 2021
Sen. Cassidy, along with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas Sen. Cruz, are proposing an amendment to prevent prisoners from receiving stimulus checks.
Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson also commented on the new bill via Twitter.
Some perspective on the #BidenBailout ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JbIPlFvy1v— Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) March 6, 2021
He called it a "Biden Bailout" and offered his perspective by equating a trillion dollars to a trillion seconds. He said this would equal more than 31,000 years.