U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

WASHINGTON D.C. - While President Biden's newly passed COVID relief bill is receiving lots of praise from some, it's also receiving lots of criticism from others, such as Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

Cassidy's main criticism about the bill is that prisoners are among those who will be receiving $1,400 stimulus checks.

"In other words, inmates are not economically impacted by COVID, and inmates cannot stimulate the economy," Sen. Cassidy said in part. "Stimulus checks for inmates is non-targeted, inappropriate, and it is a total waste of money."

Sen. Cassidy, along with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas Sen. Cruz, are proposing an amendment to prevent prisoners from receiving stimulus checks.

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson also commented on the new bill via Twitter. 

He called it a "Biden Bailout" and offered his perspective by equating a trillion dollars to a trillion seconds. He said this would equal more than 31,000 years.

