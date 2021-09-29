BATON ROUGE, La. - Though stymied earlier this week by partisan bickering over technicalities, Sen. Bill Cassidy said Wednesday a measure that would provide disaster relief should clear the U.S. Senate Wednesday night or Thursday.
“We are speaking about something which has occurred but which has been worked out,” said Cassidy, R-La., during a town hall video conference moderated by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.
On Monday, Republicans and Democrats forwarded competing legislation that would allow the federal government to continue operating until December and included funding for hurricane recovery. The key difference between the two measures was inclusion of a provision to increase the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills.
Democrats sought to increase the debt limit to not only cover the trillions of dollars that Donald Trump added to the budget, but also enough to cover an additional $3.5 trillion that would become necessary to pay for proposed spending, which has not yet been approved, on social safety net programs.
Republicans opposed the proposed spending and said no to a continuing resolution that included an increase in the debt limit cap.
Without increasing the debt limit, Democratic senators wouldn’t go along with a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating after at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
“It’s going to come back up tonight or tomorrow without the debt ceiling,” Cassidy said. “It will pass. We will have the aid for Laura, Delta and Zeta,” the storms that came ashore last year.
Aid for Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana a month ago, is in a separate bill and that will pass too, Cassidy said.
Cassidy also has high hopes for another bill that would spend $1 trillion improving roads, bridges, and other infrastructure along with some funding to expand broadband internet and help harden the electrical grid.
A Senate amendment to a House-passed bill, which basically is a bipartisan agreement that Cassidy had helped negotiate, was supposed to be voted upon Monday in the U.S. House.
But House Republican leadership is raising issues that critics say basically boil down to their not wanting to give President Joe Biden a win. Left-leaning House Democrats, who say they’re afraid that approving the infrastructure bill will end any negotiations with the Biden administration on adding to the proposed $3.5 trillion social safety net budget, also have threatened to vote against the measure.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has set a vote on the infrastructure bill on Thursday.