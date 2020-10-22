SHREVEPORT, La. -- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is hoping for a second term.
"As a doctor my mission was to save lives and improve health outcomes for all patients," said Cassidy (R-Louisiana) from the floor of the Senate, a place where he's been working since January 2015.
People who don't follow Louisiana politics closely might miss the fact that Cassidy is a Republican filling that seat because it had not been occupied by a member of the Republican Party since 1883. That's 1883, not 1993.
Cassidy defeated former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu in a runoff election by about 10 percentage points. Now, he's on the ballot with 14 other candidates who want to take the position.
Cassidy started his political career in 2006 when he was elected to the Louisiana Senate. Next up was the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served from 2009 to 2015 until he moved across the aisle.
"I wrote legislation to prevent surprise medical bills and lowers the price of prescriptions. Senators from both parties have joined me. My goal is to protect your health," said Cassidy
Cassidy has been very involved in many of the political fights over healthcare in recent years. He has opposed more government involvement in healthcare saying, "The Democrats' government-takeover of healthcare would cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicare, raise taxes, and fail to lower health costs."
Instead he supports the Empowering Patients First Act, which he said "would lower costs by giving patients direct control over health care dollars." He also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on this topic.
"Right now families have premiums at $20,000 or $30,000 almost $40,000 a year, with $6,000 to $13,000 family deductibles. A middle-class family can't afford that," said Cassidy.
Cassidy is a staunch supporter of President Trump, saying "Before the COVID crisis his policies, with the help of the Republican senate, had created an economy in which there is record low unemployment for veterans, for women, for the disabled, for high school drop outs, for African Americans, and for Hispanics."
Trump had this to say about Cassidy: "When I need to know about health insurance, pre-existing conditions and individual mandates, I call Bill," Trump said.
His latest proposals have included a paid family leave option that would allow parents to borrow against a child tax credit to take time off work when a child is born or adopted. He's also pushing a measure to eliminate the surprise charges people face for unexpected medical treatment outside their insurance network.
One of the 14 challengers running against Cassidy for the U.S. Senate is the Democratic Mayor of Shreveport Adrian Perkins.