Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Monday that he’d be voting against the confirmation of U.S. District of Columbia Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
A Baton Rouge Republican, Cassidy’s vote was one of the few being watched despite his having voted in July against Jackson’s ascension to the federal appellate court. Several of Cassidy’s supporters in Louisiana were looking at his possible “yes” vote as an indicator of his interest in running for governor next year.
But in a statement released Monday, Cassidy called Jackson gracious and intelligent, but she had the support of those who want “an activist judge” and therefore not worthy of his support.
