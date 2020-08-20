WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.
The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on the Nov. 3 ballot, is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning,” from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, his spokesman Cole Avery said.
Cassidy, a physician, said in a statement that he was tested after being notified Wednesday night that he'd been exposed to someone infected with the virus. The senator said he is adhering to medical guidance and notifying people with whom he may have come into contact.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said.
Cassidy was in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon with Willis-Knighton System administrators at the Willis-Knighton Eye Center to discuss their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he went to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, where he talked about various topics, including his Veterans' Mental Health Bill.