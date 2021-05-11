WASHINGTON – In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today delivered a speech honoring the 15 members of Louisiana law enforcement that lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020.
“Today, I specifically recognize Louisiana law enforcement officers who lost their lives in 2020 performing their duty. We should all thank god for law enforcement officers and their willingness to put their lives between us and danger knowing that they may have to sacrifice their lives as 15 did in Louisiana this past year. To the families, wives, husbands, and children of these fallen Louisiana peace officers, we share your pain and we share your pride for he or she who was here for us all. They’re passing was felt throughout our state,” said Dr. Cassidy.
During the speech, Cassidy emphasized his support and remembrance to all public servants dedicated to keeping communities safe.