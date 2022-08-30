BOSSIER CITY, La. -- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., joined the leadership of the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) Tuesday morning to highlight their work with Air Force Global Strike Command to support the nation’s defense and celebrate the $8 million in funding secured by Cassidy and the Louisiana congressional delegation.
The funding will continue the technology and cost-savings developed by CIC for the U.S. Air Force and also provide for the development of a revolutionary air refueling trainer for the B-52 aircraft, which is estimated to save $4 million per year in costs and will increase safety for America’s airmen who train at Barksdale Air Force Base.
“We need our military to stay on the cutting edge of science and technology to keep America safe," said Cassidy. “The Cyber Innovation Center is doing great work right here in Northwest Louisiana, to ensure that happens.”
The Cyber Innovation Center is the anchor of the 3,000-acre National Cyber Research Park and serves as a catalyst for the development and expansion of a knowledge-based workforce throughout the region.
Cassidy was joined by Craig Spohn, CIC president and executive director.
“Sen. Cassidy is a great friend of the Cyber Innovation Center,” said Spohn. “He has secured federal funding for us to partner with Air Force Global Strike Command and develop the military technologies of the future. This will help keep America and Louisiana safe from overseas threats. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the senator.”