BOSSIER CITY, La. - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson spoke during First Bossier Baptist Church's service on Sunday afternoon in preparation for Election Day.
Pastor Brad Jurkovich and the politicians discussed the importance of faith-based, conservative leadership in Washington.
Some of the topics they discussed were Amy Coney Barrett's recent confirmation, the importance of being pro-life in 2020, and religious freedom.
The politicians urged their audience to keep these things in mind when casting their ballots on Nov. 3.
You can watch the entire discussion on First Bossier's Facebook page.