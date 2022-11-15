BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he's been considering a run for the governor's office and that he will announce his decision in the coming days.
Cassidy teased the announcement during a conference call with news outlets on Tuesday.
"I made a decision. I'll make that announcement later this week," Cassidy said.
It comes just a day after Cassidy's fellow U.S. senator, John Kennedy, said he was giving "serious consideration" to a gubernatorial run in Louisiana.
On Tuesday, Cassidy acknowledged that Kennedy would make for a strong opponent in the race.
The only high-profile candidate to formally declare for the governor's race is Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.