SHREVEPORT, La -- It was a "mistake."
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., says that's how the acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement described the drop-off of two busloads of Haitian migrants a week ago at the Shreveport bus station, with no organization, following their release from Louisiana detention centers.
"I can't help but think that the reason they have the problem is because they have an overflow of people in detainment. And they just have to do something with them. And so their normal operating procedure just got busted," Cassidy told KTBS 3 News.
Cassidy says a record of more than a million migrants have illegally crossed the U.S. southern border this fiscal year, with three months still to go. So he fears last Friday's mass release won't be the last.
"As long as we're setting records for the people coming across the southern border, and retention centers are busting at the seams, we have the potential for future situations," Cassidy warned.
He is urging the Biden administration to reverse course, and start strict enforcement of border laws.
The surge at the Shreveport depot caused volunteer advocates for migrants to scramble to get them on their way by bus and airplane to their sponsors across the U.S.
Frances Kelley with Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention says those sponsors are on the migrants' paperwork. They are usually relatives, but they may also be friends or immigration organizations.
Kelley said the vast majority of the released detainees have claimed asylum. But they are not staying in the Shreveport area.
"If they were to try to stay here, then they would have to change their address with ICE, and they would have to have a sponsor here that would be willing to move them in long term while they're going through the asylum process," Kelley explained.
Cassidy said illegal border crossers have been coached to claim asylum.
"It may be they're fleeing terrible circumstances. It may be they've been coached on what to say. But when they come into the country and they've applied for asylum, we also know the court systems are overloaded. And that's why they're being transferred internally. We've got a lot of problems," Cassidy said.
Data from the Center for Immigrations Studies shows that nearly half of migrants who are released fail to show up for court. The number was 43% in 2017.
Also, the average wait time for immigration court is four years, with a backlog of 1.3 million pending cases as of last month.
Cassidy said he also asked acting ICE Director Tae Johnson why the Biden administration is not deporting border crossers, instead of dispersing them around the U.S. Cassidy said the answer he got is that when a migrant claims asylum, they're given a court date and must be released. They are to appear in immigration court where their sponsor lives.
Cassidy said that Johnson told him the normal ICE procedure is to drop off only a few migrants at a time, with money and bus fare to their sponsor.
But Kelley says her group and others have filed a civil rights complaint against ICE for breaking their transportation standards.
"They're supposed to provide transportation to a public transportation hub for free. And they're supposed to allow all of the immigrants who are leaving detention to talk to their families before they get out in order to arrange transport to the address that they're supposed to go," Kelley said.
But, she added, "In most cases we're actually picking them up directly from the detention centers because ICE is not providing the transportation that they're supposed to provide. In many cases they're requiring the families to pay taxis up to $600 to leave from the detention centers."
Louisiana currently has eight ICE detainee facilities, including the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. The Bossier Parish medium security jail in Plain Dealing was also listed. However, sheriff's spokesman Rod White says they no longer take ICE detainees.
According to Tulane University Law School's Immigrants Right Clinic, as of July 8, there were 2,347 ICE detainees in Louisiana lockups, second most in the country, behind only Texas.
Kelley said more releases of ICE detainees are expected to come through Shreveport. As of Monday, she said more than 400 released detainees from more than 40 countries had been released through Shreveport.