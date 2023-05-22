SHREVEPORT, La. - The battle over the budget continues to be the central theme of Louisiana’s current legislative session.
Conservatives in the House believe they have put together a budget that will save the state money, pay down debt, and allow individual school districts to hand out teacher raises.
But Shreveport state Sen. Greg Tarver says that idea is setting up a battle between the House and Senate, and the House is off base, especially when it comes to teachers.
“The reason why [is because] it's not true. It won't happen that way. Some teachers would get $700, other teachers would get $1,300, and some would get nothing at all. It would not do what they think it would do, and now they are finding that out, but they won't admit it,” Tarver said.
Tarver says the Senate favors the $2,000 raises for teachers and is breaking Louisiana’s spending cap.