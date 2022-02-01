BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is running for re-election this year with a campaign war chest that dwarfs those of his Democratic opponents.
Kennedy raised $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, his latest FEC report shows, has raised $18 million overall and now has $11.1 million in the bank.
“As Louisianians begin a new year, I’m again humbled by the support they’ve shown throughout 2021,” Kennedy, a Republican, said in a statement.
