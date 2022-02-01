John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump, left, in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. At right is Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is running for re-election this year with a campaign war chest that dwarfs those of his Democratic opponents.

Kennedy raised $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, his latest FEC report shows, has raised $18 million overall and now has $11.1 million in the bank.

“As Louisianians begin a new year, I’m again humbled by the support they’ve shown throughout 2021,” Kennedy, a Republican, said in a statement.

