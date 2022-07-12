BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy continues to crush his three Democratic challengers in fund-raising, the latest campaign finance reports show.
Kennedy, a Republican from Madisonville, has collected $28.2 million so far during his re-election campaign, compared to a total of about $2.2 million combined raised by Luke Mixon, Gary Chambers Jr. and Syrita Steib. Kennedy raised $5.5 million during the most recent quarter, which covers contributions and expenditures through June 30.
The reports will likely strengthen the belief by national handicappers that Kennedy is a near lock for a second six-year term in the Senate. The primary is Nov. 8.
Read more on what his Democratic opponents have raised from our news partner The Advocate.