WASHINGTON – Tired of waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to explain its new flood insurance rating system, Louisiana U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy filed two bills Thursday to address higher premiums.
The Madisonville Republican introduced the Risk Rating 2.0 Transparency Act, which would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, to publish an explanation of how the agency is determining National Flood Insurance Program, NFIP, prices under Risk Rating 2.0.
While some Louisiana homeowners and businesses paid less for flood insurance under the new pricing system that FEMA called Risk Rating 2.0, a good many policyholders saw increases, sometimes dramatically higher costs.
Louisiana elected officials and the congressional delegation – Democratic and Republican – repeatedly have asked FEMA to explain the factors that went into setting the new rates. Their requests have gone unheeded.
Read more on the flood insurance rates from our news partner The Advocate.