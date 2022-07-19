Greg Tarver

SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver announced Tuesday he will be a candidate for Shreveport mayor.

Tarver, a Democrat, serves Senate District 39.

He will take on first-term Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Other announced candidates so far include Tom Arceneaux, a Republican and former council member; Mario Chavez, a no-party candidate who serves on the Caddo Parish Commission; Darryl R. Ware II, a Democrat who announced his candidacy in October, and Tracy Mendels, a retired Shreveport police officer. 

The qualifying for the office begins Wednesday. 

