SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana Senate candidate from Shreveport can no longer practice law.
Attorney Jamar “Doc” Montgomery lost his ability to practice law after a petition filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel went to the Louisiana Supreme Court. A court order issued Tuesday immediately revoked Montgomery’s conditional provision to practice law.
The court said his name is stricken from the roll of attorneys.
The order does not state why it took action against Montgomery.
Montgomery is one of 15 candidates in the crowded race for U.S. Senate seeking to unseat Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Montgomery graduated from Southern University Law Center. He’s also worked for the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s Office as a juvenile defense attorney.