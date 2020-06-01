BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Senate Monday afternoon unanimously confirmed the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (BESE) appointment of Cade Brumley as the state superintendent of Education.
BESE appointed Brumley to lead Louisiana’s school system at its May 20 meeting. His official start date will be June 8.
His salary is set at $285,000, a bump up from the $269,000 base pay as superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School District, which he's led for the past two years.
Brumley, a Sabine Parish native, is the former DeSoto Parish School District superintendent.
Board President Sandy Holloway issued the following statement following the confirmation:
“I applaud the Senate for their confirmation of Dr. Brumley today. These are unprecedented times; strong leadership will be important to the success of our short- and long-term work to address unfinished learning due to COVID-19 closures and to ensure that students and schools are positioned for a strong start next year. This will be a huge responsibility, but we have the right leader for it. Not only does Dr. Brumley have extensive K-12 experience and a proven track record of success, but he possesses perhaps the number one quality which BESE sought: the ability to effectively and harmoniously bring all parties to the table to move education forward. Louisiana needs a visionary leader, but more importantly we need an empathetic, cooperative, adaptable and trusting leader.”