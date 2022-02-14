BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Senate on Monday gave final approval to new boundaries for its own members, including the current 11 majority-minority districts.
The measure, Senate Bill 1, now heads to the House but tradition dictates that each chamber generally defers to the lines drawn by the other.
That means the issue is likely settled ahead of mandatory adjournment on Feb. 20.
The vote was 27-12 and broke mostly along party lines, with majority Republicans behind the measure and most Democrats opposed.
Read more about a northwest Louisiana Senate district being eliminated and a new district created in New Orleans from our news partner The Advocate.