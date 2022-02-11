BATON ROUGE, La. - While Democrats and human rights groups have loudly squared off over mapping the lines from which congresspeople and legislators will be elected for the next decade, redistricting proposals for the state’s utility regulators have barely raised a peep.
Two largely similar proposals setting new boundaries for the Louisiana Public Service Commission have moved through the process without much public debate.
After about two minutes Thursday – spent mostly reading the mandatory introduction to the measure – the state Senate voted 37-0 to approve Senate Bill 19, which redraws the district lines for the five elected members of the Public Service Commission. The House approved on a 101-0 vote Tuesday a remarkably similar measure in House Bill 2.
